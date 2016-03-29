Bike burglar captured on camera in Montavilla neighborhood

A Montavilla homeowner said he’s had enough with constant break-ins to his home.

“You’re constantly on edge,” Mitch Lomacz said. “You’d like to think everything is safe and then something happens.”

On March 11, Lomacz’s surveillance video captured a man in a blue jacket walking on to his property, breaking into his garage and strolling off with a bicycle.

“It happened so quick maybe he’s the guy who got us before."

Lomacz said earlier in the year prior to installing cameras, someone broke into the garage and stole one of his bikes.

“It makes up sit up in bed, we don’t sleep well.”

If you recognize the man from the surveillance video, please contact Portland Police.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.