PPS Superintendent presents boundary change recommendations to school board

A controversial proposal to change boundaries in Portland Public Schools is nearing a decision.

Superintendent Carole Smith presented her recommendations to the school board on Monday. The proposal is designed to address overcrowding in several schools.

Among the more contentious changes, Smith recommends eventually sending some students currently attending Bridlemile Elementary School to Wilson High School, instead of Lincoln High School.

“My life and my friends’ lives that would get completely changed from what we thought was going to happen,” said Sasha Beebe, who testified before the school board Monday night.

Smith also addressed overcrowding at Chapman Elementary School in her proposal.

The superintendent’s full recommendations can be found here.

The school board will vote on the recommendations on April 5th.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.