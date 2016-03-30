Portland massage therapist turns himself in after more sexual ab - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland massage therapist turns himself in after more sexual abuse victims come forward

Benjamin Collura new booking photo. (Courtesy: Multnomah County Jail) Benjamin Collura new booking photo. (Courtesy: Multnomah County Jail)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A Portland massage therapist has turned himself into police after more victims come forward claiming sexual abuse.

Benjamin Collura was first taken to jail earlier this month when one woman claimed he sexually abused her.

Collura turned himself into Multnomah County Jail Tuesday night, after investigators said six other victims have since come forward.

Those victims claim they were also abused by Collura at a Massage Envy and at The River's Edge Spa in southwest Portland.

Collura is now facing 12 new counts of sex abuse. He is due in court Wednesday morning.

