Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at West Linn boat facility

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a 2-alarm fire at a boat manufacturing facility in West Linn early Wednesday morning.

TV&R tweeted that they were on their way to an address on SW Mountain Road just before 3 a.m.

The blaze started in a barn-like building belonging to Motion Marine.

Crews said they were only able to battle the fire from outside the building because of the fiberglass and the dangerous materials inside.

They were forced to use a backhoe to get to certain hot spots.

Firefighters added that there are no fire hydrants in the area and they were forced to shuttle water to the scene.

Officials said a $300,000 rescue boat, some chickens and other equipment were inside the building at the time of the fire.

Trees around the building also caught fire according to officials.

Firefighters said they are intentionally letting two fuel tanks burn through, stating that it is better for the environment that way.

Crews are in the process of containing the blaze. The cause is currently being investigated.

No injuries have been reported.

