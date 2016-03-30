‘Everyday Warrior’ founder Matt Gill uses CrossFit to help those battling cancer

FOX 12 and Les Schwab Tire Centers are proud to announce March’s “Be the Change” recipient Matt Gill.

Matt Gill partnered with CrossFit gyms in Salem and Wilsonville and founded an organization called “Everyday Warrior.”

The mission of “Everyday Warrior” is to provide generous gifts to CrossFitters diagnosed with cancer.

Matt Gill said he was inspired to help those in need after his wife continued to do CrossFit while battling cervical cancer.

“What was special about her was when she could have been selfish in going through one of the most difficult times of her life, she dedicated basically her remaining days to the infrastructure of this organization and getting it off the ground,” said Gill.

To learn more about Gill's organization go to Everyday-Warrior.org.

Check out the websites of the Salem and Willsonville CrossFit gyms to learn more.

