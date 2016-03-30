Judge OKs $106 million sale of Haggen to Albertsons

A judge has approved a bid by Albertsons to take over the remaining Haggen grocery stores, bringing Haggen's bankruptcy proceedings essentially to a close.

Albertsons will pay about $106 million for 29 stores in Washington and Oregon that were owned by the Bellingham-based company.

The Bellingham Herald reports U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross signed an order approving the sale on Tuesday.

Albertsons spokesman Brian Dowling said in a written statement the company is pleased with the court approval. He said Albertsons expects to close on the deal in the next several weeks.

Haggen bought 146 stores in 2014 when Safeway and Albertsons merged but Haggen failed to convert the stores successfully.

Albertsons says it plans to keep the Haggen name on 15 stores in Washington.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.