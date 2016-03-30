Chick-fil-A enthusiasts line up for Hillsboro restaurant opening

Oregon’s first stand-alone Chick-fil-A restaurant is gearing up to open its doors in Hillsboro March 31, and people are already starting to line up.

Fans of the fast food restaurant formed a line outside the building Wednesday morning, setting up tents and shelters in the parking lot.

Chick-fil-A officials said the first 100 customers in line will win free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

The new restaurant is located at 2855 NW Town Center Dr. and will be open Thursday.

A second location is set to open in Oregon at the Clackamas Promenade on April 21.

FOX 12 Mobile App users click here to see a slideshow.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.