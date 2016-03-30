'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul talks to MORE - KPTV - FOX 12


Aaron Paul talked to MORE about breaking away from his role as a drug dealer in “Breaking Bad.”

In his latest movie “The Eye in the Sky” he plays an American pilot who struggles to follow orders when a young girl enters the kill zone.

The film features Oscar Winner Helen Mirren who plays an officer in command of a top secret operation to capture terrorists in Kenya.

Paul also talked about his newest series on Hulu “The Path.”

