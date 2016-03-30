Keeping Portland Weird with the 'Freakybuttrue Peculiarium' - KPTV - FOX 12


Keeping Portland Weird with the 'Freakybuttrue Peculiarium'

It’s a place that has been keeping Portland weird for years.

The Freakybuttrue Peculiarium is a local sci-fi, horror and B-movie art gallery and museum and it draws people from across the country who what to check out the oddball items.

Guests can gaze at historical oddities and interesting art and celebrate urban legends. 

To learn more about them, visit Peculiarium.com.

