Police: Man posing as contractor stole money, didn't do work; more victims possible

A man posing as a contractor used the names of different construction companies to get money for jobs that he would not start, according to Portland police.

Humberto Guzman-Cazarez, 40, was arrested Friday as part of an investigation into identity theft and fraudulent contract work.

Investigators said Guzman-Cazarez used the names of different construction companies and LLCs to get jobs for drywall and sheetrock work.

According to police, he would require a large deposit up front, sometimes 50 percent of the contract, and then cash the check the same day without ever returning to do the job.

Detectives said there are additional reports about Guzman-Cazarez in other cities around the Portland metro area. Police also believe there are more victims who have not yet filed police reports.

Guzman-Cazarez was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree theft, second-degree theft and identity theft.

Anyone with information about this suspect should contact Detective Mitch Hergert at 503-823-0400 or mitchell.hergert@portlandoregon.gov.

Police said anyone looking to hire contractors should go to www.oregon.gov/CCB to verify prior work and employment.

