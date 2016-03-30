Setting sun cited as factor in SE Portland crash that critically - KPTV - FOX 12

Setting sun cited as factor in SE Portland crash that critically injured pedestrian

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The bright setting sun directly in front of a driver in southeast Portland was a contributing factor to a crash that critically injured a pedestrian in a crosswalk Tuesday evening, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to Southeast 143rd and Division Street at 6:42 p.m.

Evan Aton Agrella, 36, was taken to the hospital with injuries described as traumatic and life-threatening.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to police.

Investigators said the 35-year-old driver was heading west in the left lane on Division Street in a Land Rover when she hit Agrella in a marked crosswalk.

Other drivers in the right lane had slowed to allow Agrella to cross the street, according to police.

Officers said Wednesday they believe the setting sun in front of the driver was a factor in the crash. Police said there were no signs of impairment or distracted driving by the driver.  

No citations have been issued in this case. Once the investigation is complete, it will be presented to the Multnomah County district attorney's office for review.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Officer Chris Johnson at 503-823-2213, chris.johnson@portlandoregon.gov.

