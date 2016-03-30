Five Portland Streetcar stops to close permanently

Five Portland Streetcar stops that have been closed on a trial basis will now be closed permanently.

The five stations were believed to contribute to the slowing of streetcars and traffic. The stops also posed collision risks due to being on steep slopes.

The five stations are: Northwest 10th and Everett, Northwest 11th and Everett, Southwest 10th and Stark and Southwest 1st and Harrison in both directions.

Data collected during the trial closures that began in February showed savings of one to two minutes per train, which adds up to more than 120,000 hours saved each year for passengers.

Each closed stop is located within two blocks of other Portland Streetcar stops. Several of the platforms are now proposed stations for the Biketown bike-sharing program.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.