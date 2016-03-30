Portland targets careless smokers with 'Watch your butt' campaign

Portland's firefighting bureau hopes to cut down on the number of smoking-related fires in the city with a new ad campaign that has a simple message: Watch your butt.

Those words will soon start showing up on buses and billboards around town, along with an image of a cigarette smoldering in bark mulch.

Portland Fire and Rescue said that more than 1,400 of the 3,117 fires in the city last year were a result of careless smoking or improper disposal of smoking materials.

Firefighters said those fires killed five people in 2015. Three of those deaths happened in the span of just one week in October.

To raise awareness about the issue, PF&R printed up drink coasters and posters with the "Watch your butt" slogan printed on them.

The coasters and posters have been shared with area bars and other businesses, and beginning May 1, the ads will also appear on billboards and buses.

Fire Chief Erin Janssens said the goal of the campaign is prevention.

"This focus, for me, comes from years of responding to fires throughout my career and seeing the devastation that occurs when people lose a family member, their pets, their homes, an irreplaceable photo or other mementos that can't be replaced," Janssens said.

