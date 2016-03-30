City of Portland suspends public employee travel to North Carolina over law

The city of Portland has suspended all city-funded travel for public employees to North Carolina due to the state's anti-discrimination law.

Portland Mayor Charlie Hales and the Portland City Council on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning North Carolina's "Public Facilities Privacy & Securities Act."

A release by the city called the law signed by North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory last week, "backward, discriminatory policy."

Under the law, cities and counties can't pass measures protecting people based on sexual orientation and gender identity when they use public accommodations, according to an Associated Press report.

The law was spurred by a Charlotte ordinance that allowed transgender people to use the restroom that aligns with their gender identity.



Other cities that have banned official travel to North Carolina include Seattle and San Francisco. The governors of Washington and New York have taken similar stances.

"Gov. Pat McCrory and the North Carolina General Assembly has to understand that such blatant discrimination against their lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people cannot stand. Our nation is made stronger when all Americans are treated equitably," Mayor Hales said in a statement.

Gov. Kate Brown issued a statement Wednesday, saying she is "appalled" by the North Carolina law.

"I ask that Oregonians join me in voicing their concerns about such attacks on people's personal freedoms in North Carolina or anywhere," she said.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.