Police ID man accused of firing rifle outside SE Portland home leading to standoff

A man accused of firing a rifle outside his home leading to a standoff with police that lasted for hours is now facing criminal charges.

Police received a report of someone firing a gun on the 6800 block of Southeast 72nd Avenue at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

After unsuccessfully attempting to make contact with the suspect in his home, the Portland Police Bureau's Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were called to the scene.

At around 2 p.m., the suspect came out of the home and was taken into custody.

He was identified Wednesday as 28-year-old Michael Benjamin Dixon.

Investigators said he was upset over personal issues, which may have led to him firing the rifle. Detectives learned Dixon's girlfriend and two small children were in the home while police were at the scene.

There were no reports of injuries in connection with this incident.

Dixon was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on two counts of discharging a firearm in the city and second-degree disorderly conduct. His rifle was seized as evidence.

A second person was also arrested at the scene. Officers said 50-year-old Robert Lee West crossed police lines to sneak into the area so he could record the tactical incident and arrest.

West was arrested on the charge of interfering with a peace officer. West was previously arrested last October while protesting outside a home on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard that was slated for demolition.

