PPB has two suspects in custody in midday downtown stabbing - KPTV - FOX 12

PPB has two suspects in custody in midday downtown stabbing

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau have two suspects in custody tied to a stabbing that occurred near Southwest 10th Avenue and Alder.

Crews with the Central Precinct and the Mounted Patrol Unit responded to the call just before 1:00 p.m.

The police and medical teams found a woman in her 20s who was suffering from serious injuries. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officers were able to get good descriptions of two possible suspects in Old Town and found both, taking them into custody.

A man in his 30s, was detained as part of the investigation. Another woman in her 20s was also detained before being sent to a hospital for treatment from would possibly suffered during the initial stabbing.

Detectives are continuing the investigation, but noted that there is no continued risk to the public.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.