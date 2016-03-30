PPB has two suspects in custody in midday downtown stabbing

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau have two suspects in custody tied to a stabbing that occurred near Southwest 10th Avenue and Alder.

Crews with the Central Precinct and the Mounted Patrol Unit responded to the call just before 1:00 p.m.

The police and medical teams found a woman in her 20s who was suffering from serious injuries. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officers were able to get good descriptions of two possible suspects in Old Town and found both, taking them into custody.

A man in his 30s, was detained as part of the investigation. Another woman in her 20s was also detained before being sent to a hospital for treatment from would possibly suffered during the initial stabbing.

Stabbing update: police - transients fought, one woman stabbed and taken to hospital with serious injuries. Man and woman caught in Old Town — Jamie Wilson (@JWilsonreporter) March 30, 2016

Detectives are continuing the investigation, but noted that there is no continued risk to the public.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.