Two men in custody after pulling Airsoft guns on people

PPB officers arrested Ahad Muhammad, 28, and Melvin James Williams, 29, after witnesses say the two pointed Airsoft guns at customers outside a 7-11 store. (Multnomah County Jail)

Two men are in the Multnomah County jail facing charges after witnesses said they pointed Airsoft guns at people outside of a store in Southeast Portland.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct arrested Ahad Muhammad, 28, and Melvin James Williams, 29, after reports that a man pulled out a gun and pointed it at people outside the 7-11 store at Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard.

After police arrived at the scene, the saw a man who match the descriptions from witnesses, Muhammad. He ran and tried to hide from officers, but was apprehended.

The officers found an Airsoft replica gun in his backpack, and a search determined Muhammad was a warrant out for his arrest for a parole violation.

Witnesses also described the second man, Williams, and said he too had a gun, but that he had been going in and out of businesses in an effort to evade the police.

Williams was found by officers, who also seized another replica gun from a trash can close by that tied Williams to the original scene.

Muhammad is facing a parole violation, while Williams was booked on a charge of disorderly conduct in the second degree.

