Portland K-9 Lola sniffs out 15 pounds of meth during traffic stop

Portland K-9 Lola found 15 pounds of meth in the trunk of a car Tuesday. (Photo: Portland Police Bureau)

A K-9 sniffed out 15 pounds of methamphetamine wrapped in a blanket in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop, according to police.

Portland Police Bureau Drugs and Vice Division officers stopped a 2007 Chevrolet Impala on Tuesday afternoon near Southeast 185th and Baseline Road in Hillsboro.

During the course of the stop, officers said they obtained consent to search the car. Drug dog Lola was brought in to assist with the search.

Police said Lola located nearly 15 pounds of meth in the trunk of the car.

Officers from the Westside Interagency Narcotics Team and Homeland Security Investigations responded to assist with the investigation.

Jose Ignacio Reyes-Morfin was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of manufacturing, delivery and possession of methamphetamine.

