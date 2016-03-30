Four Iditarod teams with 53 sled dogs camping in Washington

Four sled dogs teams that just finished competing in the Iditarod are spending time in Washington after plans for their flight home to Norway from Alaska fell through. (KOMO-TV)

Fifty-three sled dogs and four mushers who competed in the Iditarod in Alaska are now camping on Nisqually tribal land in Washington state.

The News Tribune reports Norwegian musher Tore Albrigtson said their original plan to fly home from Anchorage after the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race fell apart when a cargo plane wasn't available.

Albrigtson says instead the mushers crated the four dog sled teams and traveled to Seattle in a U-Haul truck, stopping in Nisqually.

After Thurston County deputy said they'd been getting a lot of calls about the dogs, a Nisqually tribal employee invited the Alaskan huskies and people to camp on their land while they wait for a flight to Europe on Wednesday.

Officials say the mushers also got showers and meals at the casino.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.