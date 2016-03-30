Michigan man remains in coma weeks after being hit by a car in NE Portland

The family of Kyle McGrath is raising funds to help the Michigan man who still in a coma 4 weeks after being hit by a car in Portland while visiting for his sister’s wedding. (KPTV)

Michigan native Kyle McGrath was visiting Portland for his sister’s wedding when he was hit by a car. Four weeks later his family is still hopeful he will wake up. (KPTV)

He was visiting Portland for his sister’s wedding, but wound up getting hit by a car before he could get there. Weeks later, Kyle McGrath's family said he is still in the hospital, fighting to pull through.

According to family members, Kyle, 26, was getting out of a car to go into his sister’s apartment near Northeast 15th Avenue and Northeast Tillamook Street back on February 23 when he was hit by a car as he was trying to cross the street.

“My father heard the car screech to a halt and then saw him rolling off of the hood,” his older brother Brandt McGrath said.

kyle was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. His sister Jenny McGrath said she wound up canceling the wedding, instead holding a special ceremony in Kyle’s hospital room.

“My husband and I had a small ceremony in front of his bed, my dad was the officiant,” she explained. “Kyle would have wanted us to do it and we were glad he was able to be a part of it. He was one of the groomsmen so we had a little boutonniere for him.”

That all happened more than five weeks ago, and now the family is still waiting for Kyle to wake up from a coma.

They say it is unclear how much brain damage Kyle may have suffered until he wakes up.

“The first time you see him it’s alarming, especially if you know Kyle and the vibrant person he is,” Brandt said. “To see him sitting there non-responsive is heartbreaking.”

On top of mounding medical bills and their own travel costs, the family said they’re now trying to come up with the funds to fly Kyle back home.

Friends are raising money for them online, but there is still quite a ways to go. All the while, his family said they’re holding on to hope that their Kyle will come back to them.

“He’s funny, he’s musically inclined, I think he’s the smartest one out of any of us for sure,” Jenny said. “We miss him a lot, and we’re just hoping for the best.”

The family said there was a doctor who just happened to be walking by the intersection right after the crash who wound up helping them, and they believe that’s part of why he survived.

They didn’t get the doctor's name, but said they want to publicly thank whoever that person was.

To learn more about the family's fundraising efforts, visit their GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.