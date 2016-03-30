Deputies search for suspect after Hood River student reports sex - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies search for suspect after Hood River student reports sexual assault

Indian Creek Trail near Hood River Valley High School. (KPTV) Indian Creek Trail near Hood River Valley High School. (KPTV)
HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) -

Deputies launched an extensive search for a suspect after a Hood River Valley High School student reported a sexual assault near the school.

The student said the assault occurred on the Indian Creek Trail on Tuesday morning. She reported it at 10 a.m.

Deputies searched the area on the ground and by air. No suspect was identified.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 30s with light brown hair and a medium to slender build. He had stubble facial hair and was wearing a blue athletic shirt with tan cargo shorts.

The student was alone and told detectives she did not know the attacker.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hood River County Sheriff's Office tip line at 541-387-7077.

