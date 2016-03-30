Beer theft suspect caught recycling the cans; 'At least he recycles,' police say

On left, image of suspect released by police after two 18-packs of PBR were stolen from Safeway in Newport. On right, jail booking photo of Gary Moore. (Photos: Newport PD)

A man who stole two 18-packs of beer from Safeway was caught four hours later at another store recycling some of the empty cans, according to police.

Police received a report of a shoplifter at Safeway who got away with 36 total cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon on Tuesday.

Officers said the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Gary Blaine Moore, was caught at JC Market Thriftway about a mile away recycling PBR cans.

Moore was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of third-degree theft. Moore also had an active warrant out of Marion County for failure to appear on charges of third-degree theft.

"At least he recycles," the Newport Police Department posted on Facebook. "We'll give him credit for that."

