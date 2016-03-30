Sunny weather gives Portland businesses a boost

For the first time in 2016, temperatures are hovering around 70 degrees. It’s not only putting Portlanders in a good mood, it’s also giving local businesses a boost.

It was a feeding frenzy Wednesday afternoon at the food cart pod on Southwest 10th and Alder. Hungry customers waited in lines 10 people deep, but they didn’t seem to mind.

Workers at the Grilled Cheese Grill say sunshine always makes for a busy lunch hour.

“Absolutely, yeah,” said employee Julia. “Constantly making sandwiches, hanging out with people and serving them good food. It’s a fun job.”

A variety of Portland area business owners are extra busy now that Spring is heating up – including the guys from Landscape East West.

Lee Glasscock’s crew is doing a complete backyard overhaul at a home in Beaverton that will take about one month. And now that the sun is out, he says even a small job could put you on a long waiting list.

“Unfortunately, most of us are out there quite a way – four to five, six weeks,” Glasscock said. “Sometimes two months depending on what they’re looking for.”

Another weather related service you may want to jump on is finally getting central air conditioning. The staff at Sky Heating and Air Conditioning is already doing at least two installations each day. Installing AC now will cost you about 10% less than in the summer. And on a sunny, clear day, Sky employee Greg Douglass says he is more than happy to be busy.

“I think people are a little easier to drive around, a little nicer to meet. Yeah, I think it helps everybody.”

