Good Samaritans help return stolen purse to Fairview woman

On Tuesday night, a thief stole a woman's purse while she was putting her child in the car, but thanks to a few quick-thinking people, she got her things back moments later.

Fairview Police said they believe the purse thieves were a man and woman team, and a good Samaritan said she saw the whole thing.

Chelsea Browckous said she saw the thief walk up while a woman was putting her child in the car at a Fairview Target and take that woman's purse right out of the cart.

Browckous said she started yelling at the woman who swiped the purse and noticed a man take off from the parking lot. Then, a few good Samaritans jumped into action and started chasing the female suspect down.

Moments later, the thief threw the purse to the ground and made a run for it.

Browckous said she's happy to have helped someone and hopes maybe the thieves will think twice before they try to steal someone's belongings again.

"You don't ever want something like that to happen, it tells the thieves that they should knock it off. We're going to stick together."

Browckous said the woman was grateful to get her purse back. She said even though the thieves didn't take anything, they should pay for what they tried to do.

Fairview Police are looking for the two possible suspects. They said the female suspect was last seen running down northeast Halsey toward an apartment complex.

Witnesses described the two suspects as a blond woman, possibly teamed up with a bald man.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.