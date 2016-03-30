Vietnam veterans honored at ceremony held in Milwaukie

A special ceremony was held in Milwaukie on Wednesday to honor veterans of the Vietnam War.

The event was held outside Milwaukie City Hall.

Every year since 2011, states have honored local Vietnam vets.

FOX 12 spoke with one veteran who hopes Wednesday's event will inspire others to thank veterans.

"If they have a relative or next door neighbor, go over and thank them, let them know that [you] respect their service and any other service. There's a lot of men and women who went in whether it be the draft or whatever and served 3 years, they should be just as honored as the guy that stays in for retirement," said Jerry Creig, retired U.S. Army chaplain.

Many states across the nation celebrate March 30 as National Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.