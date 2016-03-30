Motorcyclist arrested after eluding deputies, crashing in Linn Co.

A 22-year-old Corvallis man was arrested after he eluded Linn County Deputies and crashed his motorcycle Wednesday afternoon.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office said a deputy tried to stop a blue and white 2006 Yamaha FR1 motorcycle traveling 101 miles per hour on Peoria Road near Brattain Drive.

After about five miles, at speeds in access of 130 MPH, LCSO said the motorcycle turned northbound on Peoria Road then eastbound on Crook Drive, and then turned the motorcycle around and passed the deputy.

The Linn Co. deputy stopped the pursuit when he lost sight of the motorcycle, but was directed by citizens who saw the motorcycle speeding.

A short time later, the deputy found the motorcycle that had crashed in a gravel parking lot, north of Brattain Drive. A motorist told the deputy they saw the motorcycle rider get picked up in a Subaru.

Deputies later stopped the Subaru. The driver of the motorcycle, Darius Michael Panknin, was arrested and taken to Linn County Jail.

Panknin is being charged with attempt to elude, two counts of reckless driving, driving while suspended, driving uninsured, and violation of basic rule.

According to LCSO, Panknin told deputies he ran out of gas and was trying to go off the roadway when he crashed.

The driver of the Subaru told deputies he saw the crashed motorcycle and stopped to help, not knowing he had been eluding deputies. The driver was released and is not facing charges.

