Lebanon man rescued after becoming trapped in tractor by felled tree

A 77-year-old man was rescued after he became pinned in a tractor by a felled tree Wednesday morning.

Lebanon Fire District were called out to the incident around 9:30 a.m.

According to Lebanon Fire, a man was using a Kubota tractor to help direct a 35-foot tree away from a house, located in the 38000 block of Payne Drive, while another man used a chainsaw to fall the tree. As the trunk was being cut it snapped unexpectedly, falling directly onto the man operating the tractor.

The tree hit the man in the head and upper body, knocking him unconscious and pinning him in. The tractor then rolled backwards down Payne Drive about 30 feet and came to a rest in front of the home.

Lebanon firefighters were able to safely extricate the man. The man regained consciousness and was taken to Lebanon Community Hospital for treatment of multiple traumatic injuries.

