Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by car in NE Portland

A bicyclist sustained serious injuries after he was struck by a car in northeast Portland Wednesday night. He is the eleventh person to be hit by a vehicle in the Portland area in the past 11 days.

Portland Police said the incident happened around 7:21 p.m. in the area of North Rosa Parks Way and Delaware Avenue.

When police arrived they found an adult male suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a Portland hospital for treatment.

The driver, a man in his 80s, remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Police said they do not believe the driver was impaired.

This is the 11th pedestrian in the Portland area to be hit in the past 11 days. A string of people either walking or biking have been hit by cars.

A man was hit by a car on SE Division and 143rd Tuesday and is now in the hospital with potentially life threatening injuries.

Gresham neighbors are still mourning the loss of 10-year-old Jafaar Shbeb, who was hit and killed by a car after stepping into traffic Monday.

