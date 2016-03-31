Missing 69-year-old woman with dementia found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing 69-year-old woman with dementia found safe

Trudy Wiedemann (Courtesy: Clackamas Co. Sheriff's Office) Trudy Wiedemann (Courtesy: Clackamas Co. Sheriff's Office)
TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) -

A missing 69-year-old woman who suffers from dementia has been found safe. 

Trudy Weidemann has been located by Clackamas Search and Rescue searchers. She was found conscious and breathing but very cold, and is being taken to a hospital.

Clackamas Co. Sheriff's Office said Weidemann was last seen at 3:30 p.m. near 5195 SW Prosperity Park Road in Tualatin.

She was found by a K-9 that was able to track her scent, according to the sheriff's office.

