Portland woman gets stolen bike back after five years

A Portland woman has her treasured bicycle back five years after it was stolen.

“Biking in general is my thing,” Jade Koide said.

Jade’s story starts on a Bob Jackson road bike, built by her uncle and given to her after her aunt died.

“It was a custom bike and since she passed away, he offered me two of her bikes and this was one of them,” Koide said. “So, it was really, really special.”

In the summer of 2011, Jade was on a Pedalpalooza ride that ended at a beach off Marine Drive, along the Columbia River.

“30 maybe 40 people rode out to the beach together with music, just hung out at the beach,” she said.

After a night of dancing and hanging out with friends, it was time to go home.

“All the bikes were kind of just in a big pile and I didn’t think anything about leaving my bike out there, but when I went at the end of the night to go back and get my bike, it was gone,” Jade said.

Jade was devastated.

“You feel violated when your bike is stolen. It feels really, really awful,” she said.

Jade immediately listed the bike on a website called BikeIndex.org. It’s a site that registers bikes and helps get stolen bikes back to their owners.

"I had low hopes that I was ever going to get the bike back,” she said.

Days went by, months, then years. Then, last week, five years after it was stolen, it came through the doors of a Clackamas bike shop.

“I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

A man came into the Bike Gallery store in Clackamas, telling them he needed air for his tires. The service manager told Jade he looked suspicious and didn’t know anything about the bike. So, he looked it up on BikeIndex.org and there it was - Jade’s stolen bike.

“It was unreal. And not only is the frame just so poppin’ and like obvious and wonderful, everything about it is exactly how it was five years ago, except one tiny dent right here,” Jade said.

The man took off, but Jade got her bike back. She says, she’ll lock it up from now on.

“I’m going to keep a close eye on it for sure,” she said.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.