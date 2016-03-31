Murderer moved from state hospital, victims family fears for their safety

Wednesday marked 18 years since a Wasco County woman was found shot to death, and now her family just learned her killer will be transferred to a treatment facility.

It has been a tough 18 years for Eloisa Colon after her mother, Esparanza Guerrero, was killed by Rolando Hernandez Sabeter.

Colon said those years have been her nightmare because her mother's killer is getting away with murder, and now that he is being moved out of the Oregon State Hospital to a treatment facility in North Bend, he now much closer to freedom.

To make matters worse, this news comes on the anniversary of her mother's death.

During the trial, Hernandez-Sabeter plead guilty by reason of insanity and has been in the Oregon State Hospital in Salem since than.

Hernandez-Sabeter was accused of the shooting death of Guerrero at a home in Mosier, Oregon back in 1998. He was Guerrero's brother-in-law, and Guerrero helped take care of him after he moved here from Cuba.

On March 30, 1998, Hernandez-Sabeter shot and killed Guerrero.

Colon said she was never close with her uncle, but she doesn't believe he is insane. She also said his release from OSH puts her family at risk.

"For them to transition him back into the community is just horrific, it is my worst nightmare. Because I fear for my children and now my grandchildren. In my ideal situation, I would like for him to be picked up by ICE. I would like Homeland Security to go pick him up and deport him to Cuba."

At this point, Colon said there's not much else she can do but hope and pray that he stays away.

The Psychiatric Review Board confirmed that Hernandez-Sabeter was given conditional release to the facility in North Bend.

