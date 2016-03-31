Hillsboro Chick-fil-A opens doors to eagerly awaiting customers

The newest Oregon Chick-fil-A restaurant opened its doors at 6 a.m. to anxiously awaiting customers Thursday morning.

The restaurant, located 2855 NW Town Center Dr. in Hillsboro, is Oregon’s first stand-alone restaurant.

Fans of the fast food chain began setting up camp in the restaurant’s parking lot early Wednesday morning.

Chick-fil-A officials said the first 100 customers in line receive free meals for an entire year.

Most of the fans said they grew to love Chick-fil-A while eating at restaurants in other states.

One camper originally from Tennessee said while living in Oregon, she used to travel to Tacoma, Washington to get Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A is planning to open another location in Oregon at the Clackamas Promenade on April 21.

