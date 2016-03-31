Portland police investigating shooting of homeless man in SE Portland

PPB officers are still searching for a suspect in an early Thursday morning shooting in southeast Portland that sent a homeless man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. (KPTV)

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau are searching for the suspect involved in a shooting in southeast Portland early Thursday morning.

The incident took place at SE 11th Avenue and Pine Street around 5:08 a.m. Officers said they arrived to find and adult man suffering from a gunshot wound in the back.

Investigators said the victim was living in a tent on the sidewalk and the suspect appears to be a fellow camper.

"I woke up to him screaming saying, 'I can't feel my legs, I've been shot, call 911 call 911,'" the victim's friend, who goes by the name Blueberry, said. "I hope he'll be okay."

Officers, including K-9 officers, searched the neighborhood for the suspect but couldn't find the shooter. PPB officials said homicide detectives were called to the scene. Police closed the road at SE 12th Ave. and Oak Street while they investigated.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his injuries appear to be life-threatening.

In response to the second violent crime involving the city's homeless in just two days, Mayor Charlie Hales issued this statement to FOX 12:

"Violence is absolutely unacceptable, whether committed by someone who is housed or homeless. It puts everyone's safety at risk regardless of their housing status and is of highest enforcement priority for police. Alarmingly, we are on pace to match or even exceed our tragic gun violence statistics from last year—our worst year on record—particularly for those involved in gang-related gun violence. This particular incident highlights that our homeless population are among our most vulnerable to being victimized by criminals, regardless of whether the criminal lives indoors or out. It’s why the City has been aggressively working to find safe places for people to sleep in the short term and to get back to the safety of a permanent home as quickly as possible.”

