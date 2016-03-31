On the Go with Joe at GardenPalooza - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at GardenPalooza

AURORA, OR (KPTV) -

Spring is here and Joe V. was in Aurora bringing the season in right with the 14th Annual GardenPalooza.

The event features over 40 garden vendors to get you ready for the planting season.

From plants, tools, and garden art to fresh donuts, guests can come and enjoy a great gardening experience.  

GardenPalooza will be this Saturday, April 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fir Point Farms.

Learn more at GardenPalooza.com. 

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

