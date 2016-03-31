MORE gets inside look at Race for the Roses medals

It’s one of Portland’s most popular charity runs. The Race for the Roses is just over two weeks away and there’s still time to sign up.

The medal for finishing the 5K, 10K and half marathon is extra special.

MORE visited Albertina Kerr's Port City workshop to learn about why the Race for the Roses medals are so highly-coveted by runners.

The 18th annual Race for the Roses is on April 17th, 2016.

FOX 12 viewers get a 10 dollar discount on registration for the 18th annual Race for the Roses, benefiting Albertina Kerr.

Sign up at Race4theRoses.org/FOX12.

