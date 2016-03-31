Motorcyclist killed in crash with U-Haul truck in SE Portland

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a U-Haul truck near SE 48th and Powell Boulevard on Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to Southeast 48th Avenue and Powell Boulevard at 10:18 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters said the motorcyclist was pinned underneath the U-Haul truck. He was removed from under the truck, but police said he died at the scene.

Police said the 37-year-old man on the motorcycle was traveling west on Powell Boulevard when he collided with the passenger side of a 2016 Ford 16-foot U-Haul truck.

Investigators said the truck was turning left from eastbound Powell Boulevard into the U-Haul parking lot.

Witnesses told officers the motorcyclist was traveling at a speed above the posted 35 mph limit.

Investigators said the 33-year-old man driving the U-Haul was not impaired by alcohol or drugs and there is no indication that he was using a cell phone or other electronic device at the time of the crash.

The U-Haul driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. No citations have been issued in this case at this time.

Powell Boulevard was closed in both directions from 43rd Avenue to 50th Avenue for several hours.

