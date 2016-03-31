Body found in RV destroyed by fire near Gervais

Firefighters discovered a body in an RV that was destroyed by a fire near Gervais on Thursday morning. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives with the Marion County Sheriff's Office are being assisted by special investigators with the Oregon State Police and the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Firefighters discovered a body in an RV that was destroyed by a fire near Gervais on Thursday morning.

The Woodburn Fire District was called out to a fully engulfed RV fire that spread to a nearby farm on the 9300 block of Mt. Angel Gervais Road at 6:30 a.m.

After putting out the fire, firefighters found the body of an adult in the RV. The Marion County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate.

Deputies said the RV appeared on the property sometime overnight, but the person living in the home does not know who the RV belongs to or who might have been inside.

Detectives with the sheriff's office are being assisted by special investigators with the Oregon State Police and the State Fire Marshal's Office.

"It is still very early in the investigation and very few questions have been answered," according to a sheriff's office statement.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.