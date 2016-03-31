Police: Heroin, meth, pills, cash found in suspect's car after t - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Heroin, meth, pills, cash found in suspect's car after traffic stop

Evidence photo from Albany Police Department. Evidence photo from Albany Police Department.
Shane Thomas Becktold, jail booking photo Shane Thomas Becktold, jail booking photo

A "dealer quantity" of heroin was seized after a traffic stop as part of an ongoing investigation by Albany police.  

Albany Police Department street crimes detectives stopped a car driven by 20-year-old Shane Thomas Becktold of Jefferson on the 100 block of Main Street in Jefferson at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Becktold was taken into custody on warrants out of Lebanon and Linn County.

Detectives searched his car as part of the drug investigation and seized heroin, methamphetamine, diverted pharmaceutical pills, more than $5,000 in cash, scales and other drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Becktold was booked into the Linn County Jail on charges of unlawful possession and delivery of heroin, as well as unlawful possession of meth.

