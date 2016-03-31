Body of missing skipper found at Coos Bay - KPTV - FOX 12

Body of missing skipper found at Coos Bay

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Photo: U.S. Coast Guard on Twitter: @USCGPacificNW Photo: U.S. Coast Guard on Twitter: @USCGPacificNW
CHARLESTON, OR (AP) -

The body of a missing skipper has been found inside a boat that overturned last week near Charleston, Oregon.

The U.S. Coast Guard tells The Coos Bay World that a salvage crew discovered the body of Jerry Barkley late Wednesday, and a dive team plans a recovery Thursday.

Northwest Marine Services has been working to lift the 62-foot fishing vessel from the water with a crane barge, efforts that began after the boat named the Patty AJ had been moved roughly 300 feet from where it capsized.

The other crew members survived.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.