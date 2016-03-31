Body of missing skipper found at Coos Bay

The body of a missing skipper has been found inside a boat that overturned last week near Charleston, Oregon.

The U.S. Coast Guard tells The Coos Bay World that a salvage crew discovered the body of Jerry Barkley late Wednesday, and a dive team plans a recovery Thursday.

Northwest Marine Services has been working to lift the 62-foot fishing vessel from the water with a crane barge, efforts that began after the boat named the Patty AJ had been moved roughly 300 feet from where it capsized.

The other crew members survived.

