Police: Dispute over backpack led to stabbing; suspect, victim both arrested

A man stabbed a woman in a dispute over a backpack, according to police, and both the suspect and victim ended up in jail.

Police responded to Southwest 10th and Alder Street at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday and found a woman suffering from a stab wound.

Tiffany Nicole Buie, 26, was treated and released from the hospital. She was then arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on two outstanding warrants.

Officers received a description of two possible suspects who were found in Old Town.

The stabbing suspect, identified as 36-year-old Travis Dana Peterson, was arrested on charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Police said he also had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.

Investigators said Peterson and Buie know each other and were fighting over a backpack.

Another woman who was with Peterson was initially taken into custody, but she is not facing charges in this case. She was also taken to the hospital and later released.

