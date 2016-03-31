Affidavit: Man called 911 seven times in 10 minutes, met officers with illegal rifle

A man who called 911 seven times in 10 minutes to complain about Portland's homeless situation met officers at his front door with an illegal assault rifle, according to court documents.

Police responded to the home of 33-year-old Justin Mark Fay on Tuesday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Fay had repeatedly called 911 to complain about the mayor and the homeless situation in Portland.

The 911 operator gave Fay the non-emergency police number, but the affidavit states he continued to call 911 instead.

Two officers arrived at his house and said Fay walked down the stairs carrying an AR-15-style assault rifle, according to court documents.

A probable cause affidavit states Fay smelled of alcohol. One officer took control of Fay's arm while the other officer seized the rifle.

The rifle was loaded with a 30-round magazine and the safety was in the "fire" position, according to the affidavit.

The barrel of the seized rifle was 8 inches long, "significantly shorter than the 16 inch barrel length permitted" under Oregon law, according to court documents.

Court documents state Fay told one of the officers he had more weapons in the house and he wanted to go back inside to get another gun so he could kill the officer.

Fay repeatedly kicked the roof, divider and left rear window of the patrol car, ultimately breaking out the window, according to court documents.

He was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a short-barreled rifle, criminal mischief and improper use of an emergency reporting system.

Willamette Week reported Fay is the owner of Base Camp Brewing in Portland.

