Aloha man arrested for luring young boys on Facebook

An Aloha man was arrested for searching for young boys on Facebook, and investigators think he may have more victims.

Washington County Child Abuse Detectives arrested David James McHarg, 57, last week after an investigation.

Detectives began their investigation after a tip in February from a family member of a boy with whom McHarg attempted to have inappropriate sexual conduct.

Detectives determined McHarg was using Facebook to communicate with underage boys, so they assumed the indemnity of an out-of-state teen and began communicating with him.

After convincing him the teen would fly in to Portland to meet him, detectives met McHarg at the airport and arrested him.

McHarg is in the Washington County Jail on a $20,000 bond, and faces charges of online sexual corruption of a child and luring a minor.

Washington County Child Abuse Detectives believe that McHarg could have more victims, and ask anyone with information on the case to call 503-846-2500.

