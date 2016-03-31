Two teens stabbed in Hillsboro, 15-year-old facing attempted mur - KPTV - FOX 12

Two teens stabbed in Hillsboro, 15-year-old facing attempted murder charges

Posted: Updated: Mar 31, 2016 08:15 PM
HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

Two teens were stabbed at a Hillsboro home Thursday afternoon and a 15-year-old boy is now facing attempted murder charges.

Police responded to a home on Southeast 54th Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. and cordoned off the area.

A spokesman for the department said the suspect used a knife with a three-inch blade to slash two friends at least two times each on the doorstep of his home. The victims, both males, were able to escape down the driveway and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A motive for the stabbing is unclear at this point. Detectives said the father of the suspect was at the home at the time of the incident.

Area neighbors said they were surprised to come home to all the police activity in a neighborhood they describe as quiet and friendly. When they heard what happened, they were stunned.

“This is a shock -- a total shock,” said neighbor Janale Potter. “I’ve met him just in passing. He walks the street and he’ll say ‘hi.’”

Other neighbors also described the suspect as quiet, but friendly.

“It’s sad. I know them pretty well,” Linda Hoffman said. “It’s a quiet family. They’re really nice people.”

The teen was taken to Portland’s Donald E. Long Juvenile Facility. Police said since he was charged with a Measure 11 crime they hope to release his identity Friday. 

