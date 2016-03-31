Police: Pair arrested for breaking into vacant SE Portland home; - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Pair arrested for breaking into vacant SE Portland home; man had meth, heroin

Joshua Lee Crocker, Amanda Jean French (jail booking photos) Joshua Lee Crocker, Amanda Jean French (jail booking photos)
Two people were arrested after breaking into a vacant southeast Portland home, according to police, and one of the suspects had methamphetamine and heroin.

Officers responded to the 11900 block of Southeast Oak Street at 7:18 a.m. Thursday.

Neighbors told the officers that a man ran from the house. The suspect was eventually located and taken into custody.

A woman was found inside the home and she was arrested, as well.

Joshua Lee Crocker, 36, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of criminal trespass, possession of heroin and possession of meth. Police said Crocker had several outstanding arrest warrants.

Amanda Jean French was arrested on the charge of criminal trespass. She also had a warrant for her arrest. 

