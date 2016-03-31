PPB swears in new officers - KPTV - FOX 12

PPB swears in new officers

The Portland Police Bureau may be facing a shortage of officers, but they received a bit of a boost in their ranks Thursday.

Four new officers were sworn-in to the bureau at a ceremony in the Justice Center on Southwest 2nd Avenue Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

PPB officials said they are actively recruiting new officers.

Anyone interested in a career in law enforcement with the PPB can find out more at JoinPortlandPolice.com.

