Bend man accused of swerving car at person, hitting and killing dog

Police said Bruce Hoover hit and killed a pet Dalmatian and then sped away from the scene.

A Bend man is accused of swerving his Ford Mustang at a man who motioned for him to slow down.

A man working in his yard motioned for a speeding driver to slow down. Police said that driver then swerved directly at the man and hit and killed his dog.

Police responded to a hit-and-run report involving a dog on the 65100 block of Gerking Market Road in Tumalo on Wednesday evening.

A man told police a gray Ford Mustang was speeding in his neighborhood, so he motioned for the driver to slow down. The man was on the west shoulder of Gerking Market road.

He said the northbound driver crossed into the oncoming lane toward him and struck his pet Dalmatian in the southbound lane of the road. The driver then continued northbound on Gerking Market Road at a speed estimated to be 80 mph.

The dog died at the scene.

Police received tips about a possible suspect in Bend. Troopers made contact with 65-year-old Bruce Hoover at his home Thursday.

His gray Ford Mustang had recent damage that he said was from hitting the dog, according to police.

Hoover was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, reckless driving, menacing, failure to perform the duties of a driver, reckless endangering and aggravated animal abuse.

