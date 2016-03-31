Long lines at Washington Square to sign up for new Tesla Model 3

People waited in line at the Washington Square mall Thursday, hoping to be among the first to sign up for a new Tesla.

People were able to sign up for the first mainstream electric cars from Tesla at 7 a.m.

The new Model 3 Tesla is expected to have a much lower price tag: about $35,000. And as a bonus, the preorder includes a $7,500 tax write-off. The company is accepting $1,000 deposits for people to get a reservation.

Fox 12 spoke with one man waiting in line who drove up all the way from Bend.

"So far what they've made has been impressive, so hopefully this will be as well," said Mark Capell.

Evan Thomas, who was also waiting in line, told Fox 12, "Been kind of counting down the days for this for a couple of years."

The cars are not expected to be finished and delivered until December of 2017.

