Multnomah Co. commissioners approve regulations for marijuana businesses in rural areas

Many people are eyeing the rural parts of Multnomah County to grow, produce and sell cannabis, and now the county is attempting to control where these businesses can go and what they can do.

On Thursday, county commissioners approved a set of regulations for marijuana businesses in the unincorporated, rural areas of Multnomah County.

Those regulations will affect recreational and medical marijuana producers, processors, wholesalers, as well as stores and dispensaries.

A county committee came up with regulations to determine where these businesses can go and to limit their impact on people who live near them and any schools that may be nearby.

Members of the public told county commissioners the regulations are more restrictive than state rules already in place. They also warned the county could lose jobs and tax revenue as a result.

"We finally have a business that can be sustainable there. They will be required to shut down their plans and moving forward, if this is passed because of that thousand foot regulation, and again the state does not require a thousand foot setback for indoor production."

County Planning Commission members say they chose to be conservative when forming these regulations because it is easier to tighten them in the future, instead of the other way around.

The regulations will go into effect immediately.

