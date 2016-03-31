Thief caught on camera stealing package off porch in NE Portland

Suspect caught on surveillance camera stealing package in NE Portland. (Courtesy: Steve Hughey)

A thief was caught on home surveillance camera stealing a package off the porch of a northeast Portland home.

The theft happened on Northeast Knott and Eighth on Wednesday.

A man wearing a red backpack walks by the house, then returns and gets out of a white van to take the package.

The homeowner told FOX 12 there were iPad accessories in the box.

If you recognize the suspect, please call Portland Police.

