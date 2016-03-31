Scam alert: Man going door-to-door claiming to represent domestic violence shelter

Beaverton Police are warning people about a door-to-door charity scam where a man is claiming to be collecting money for a domestic violence shelter.

Police said the man says he's selling books with a portion of the proceeds going to Monika's House in Washington County.

However, the head of that program told FOX 12 they would never solicit donations like that.

Monika's House is a shelter associated with the Domestic Violence Resource Center and Executive Director Sara Wade got her first call about the scam on Wednesday.

The caller said that a man came to his door in the area of Gearhart and Sexton Mountain Road, claiming to work for Entrepreneur Sales and selling books to fund Monika's House.

Wade has gotten other calls about it too and so far she only knows of one person who gave the man money. Wade said it's so disappointing that this man is trying to exploit people's generosity.

"We know that there are a lot of people, sometimes called sociopaths, we know there are a lot of those people around in this world because we encounter them on a regular basis. So I'm not surprised that there are people out there who want to take advantage of good hearted people."

Investigators said the scammer is a black man in his late 30s or early 40s.

If you encounter him trying to get donations, please call Beaverton Police.

